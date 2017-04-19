Nigeria: Neymay Jr's Five-a-Side Tourney Debuts in Nigeria

The Chief Executive Officer of Blaugrana Group, owner of FCBESCOLA Academy, Mr. Leslie Oghomienor, has revealed that Neymar Jr's Five 2017 Tournament has commenced in Nigeria. Oghomienor said the tournament is organised in collaboration with Snickers, Red Bull and ABS, Ilorin.

According to the Marketing Manager of Red Bull, Mr. William Lane: "Neymar Jr's Five is a global five-a-side knockout tournament for ages 16 to 25, irrespective of gender.

"Every time a team scores, the opposing team loses a player and the winner is declared based on which team has the most player on the field after 10 minutes. There are no time outs and if all opposing players are eliminated before 10 minutes, the winner is declared before the 10 minutes. If the opposing teams score the same number of goals, the match is considered a draw."

According to him, 10,000 teams and 65,000 participants took part in 47 countries in 2016, when the tournament began. "This year, it will be bigger with regional qualifiers in 53 countries and a rule change giving more youths the chance to participate. This year's tournament is open to five to seven players. And for the first time, two over-aged players will take part in each squad," he added

Business Development Manager of Blaugrana Group, Mr. Alvaro Suarez-Coalla, said "the national final is billed for Saturday, May 20, 2017 at GET Arena, Landbridge Way, Victoria Island, Lagos and Nigeria's champions will be taken to Brazil in July for the World's final, all expenses paid."