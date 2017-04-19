Angola: Culture Minister Wants Regional Museums

Luanda — The Minister of Culture, Carolina Cerqueira, said Tuesday in Luanda the intention of creating regional museums in the Central, Northern and Southern regions of the country, similar to what exists in the East region with the Dundo Regional Museum, as a way to better value and protect the collective cultural memory of Angolans.

In a press interview at the end of a visit to Palacio de Ferro and the Casa de Cultura Brasil / Angola, during the International Monuments and Sites Day, Carolina Cerqueira said that the creation of such institutions will contribute to the grouping of cultural assets and historical aspects of the various localities in regional museums, avoiding their dispersion and contributing to the valorization, dissemination and preservation of cultural assets.

The Dundo Regional Museum, Lunda Norte province, hosts cultural assets from Moxico, Lunda Sul and Lunda Norte.

Carolina Cerqueira highlighted studies are being carried out in order to execute this project, requesting, for this purpose, the participation of partners and patrons.

With regard to the current state of monuments and classified sites, the Minister acknowledged that some of them need urgent intervention in view of the high level of degradation they present.