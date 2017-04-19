Luanda — The report on the electoral registration process, developed by the Ministry of Territorial Administration (MAT) from August 25, 2016 to March 31, 2017, recommends the mass registration of the civil registry and the attribution of the Identity card to citizens.

According to the document, presented on Tuesday to the commissioners of the National Electoral Commission (CNE), by the Secretary of State for Institutional Affairs, Adão de Almeida, the Government must continue to work in the processes of mass birth registration and the allocation of the Identity Card.

It considers that this imperative of Law will allow the elimination of the component of testimonial evidence of citizens without documentation in the next electoral registration processes for the implementation of the unofficial registration.

Supported by graphs, figures and other elements, the report concludes that despite some obstacles, the objectives of the electoral registration process were achieved in the framework of the 2017 General Elections.