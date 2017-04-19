Angola: Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs At SADC Troika Meeting

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, traveled to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Tuesday to attend the meeting of the SADC Political, Defense and Security Body, running from 19-20 April.

At this meeting, in which Manuel Augusto is representing the Angolan head of diplomacy, Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti, the participants will analyze the latest developments in the political and security framework in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The troika is a structure of SADC, whose main role is the search for solutions to the conflicts and crises in the countries of the region.

The body operates on a rotating annual basis, composed of three member countries (president, vice president and outgoing president), and the Ministerial Committee, which is supported by a meeting of senior officials.

Angola as vice chair, the troika comprises Tanzania chairperson and Mozambique outgoing chairperson.