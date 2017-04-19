19 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Two Dead As Thugs Raid Police Station

By Joyce Chemitai

More than 30 armed men have attacked Ngenge Police Post in Kween District, gunning down a police officer in an exchange that also saw one of the attackers killed.

It could not be readily established on Tuesday evening whether the thugs took off with guns.

Police officers backed by UPDF soldiers exchanged gunfire for more than 30 minutes as thugs tried to carry their colleague's dead body away.

An unknown number of suspects have been arrested, while an eye witness said the armed attackers were more than 50.

A woman only identified as Mama Peace told Daily Monitor that residents are fear.

Kween Resident District Commissioner Kennedy Adhola Otiti said security organs were pursuing the thugs who have been terrorising residents in Ngenge and other areas in the district. He declined to give any other details saying it was a classified security matter.

