An aspirant seeking Jubilee Party ticket to contest Ruiru constituency seat now claims there is a plot to assassinate him.

Mr Isaac Mwaura, who defected from ODM to the President Uhuru Kenyatta party pointed an accusing finger at his rivals for the altercation with his supporters on Tuesday evening.

He was injured on his ear.

"It was an assassination attempt," he said adding that "these people were trying to uproot a boda boda shed I'd built so that they would build theirs on the same place and they attacked me when I tried to stop them."

He also accused one of his opponents of repeatedly pulling down his posters and putting up his.

Pictures doing rounds on social media show a bloody Mr Mwaura who was rushed to Nairobi Hospital for treatment.