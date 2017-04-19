Kenya: Water Shortage Continues Despite Rains

Despite receiving rainfall over the last two weeks, Nairobi residents continue to reel under an acute water shortage as the Ndakaini dam reached a low of 20 per cent.

City Hall had hoped to end water rationing programme by April but this has not happened as the rains have been erratic.

Through a statement the Nairobi County Executive Peter Kimori said that the rains are being experienced in the City but not in the Aberdares water catchment area which supplies the Ndakaini dam.

"The water levels in the dam are now critical. We only have 20 per cent. I travelled to Ndakaini but despite experiencing rains in the city for the last one or two weeks there are no rains in the Aberdares," said Eng Kimori.

He said that the residents should be patient as drought is not a man-made problem but the county is doing all it can to address the issue.

The Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company has been rationing water since January this year following the failure by the short rains in December.

The situation has been worrying as the weather man predictions of the outlook for this month indicates that most parts of the country are likely to experience near average rainfall.

The county has come up with emergency measures to address water situation in the future by drilling 40 boreholes at a cost of Sh200 million.

According to the Kenya Metrological Department, in March, most parts of the country recorded highly depressed rainfall.