19 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Regional Commissione Gives 14-Day Ultimatum for Identification of Evictees

Morogoro — Morogoro Regional Commissioner (RC), Dr Stephen Kebwe, has issued a 14-day ultimatum to Morogoro District Commissioner (DC) led team to identify people with permanent residences ahead of their eviction from water sources in Uluguru Mountain.

The RC ordered the team to conduct fresh assessment of all people within 60 metres from the water sources, warning residents against farming at the mountain ranges and diverting water from rivers for irrigation farming.

Dr Kebwe issued the directives during his impromptu visit to Uluguru Mountain ranges at Mbete area, Kilimani ward in Morogoro Municipality. He was accompanied by members of the regional security and defence committee and Morogoro DC, Regina Chonjo.

During the visit, the RC also instructed Morogoro Municipality Executive Director to fast track the survey of plots at Tungi area for distribution to evictees from the water sources in Uluguru Mountains.

"The DC for Morogoro should ensure that the assessments of people living 60 metres within the water sources are identified in 14 days," he instructed. Dr Kebwe noted further that after the eviction, the government will set up social amenities at areas where the victims will be relocated to.

The RC ordered the DC to convene a public rally and explain to residents the government plans to relocate the encroachers. The DC, Ms Chonjo assured the RC that the assessment will be conducted in a manner that will oppress nobody.

