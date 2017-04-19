18 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Town Finally Hits Water Use Target

Tagged:

Related Topics

Water consumption in Cape Town has dropped below the city's 700 million litre per day target for the first time.

The city's inhabitants used 685 million litres per day in the past week, the city said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dam levels supplying the city decreased to 24.1%. With the last 10% of a dam's water not being useable, dam levels were effectively at 14.1%, the city said.

"We cannot emphasise strongly enough how critical it is that we do not relax our water-saving efforts over the next year at least. One winter of average rainfall will not get us out of this predicament," mayoral committee member for informal settlements, water and waste services; and energy, Xanthea Limberg, said.

"To give our residents an idea of the seriousness of the situation, we will be lowering the consumption target to 600 million litres soon."

In March, mayor Patricia de Lille declared the city a disaster zone to accelerate the development of emergency water schemes. The city was reducing water pressure to decrease the flow of water within its system.

De Lille told a meeting of the Cape Town Climate Change Coalition on Tuesday that the city was reviewing its 30-year water plan. It needed to give consideration to climate change to make the city more "water sensitive".

"This means managing all urban water, stormwater, groundwater, rivers and treated wastewater effluent in an integrated way, with the ultimate aim of being able to use these as sources of drinking water."

Source: News24

South Africa

Panayiotou Trial Resumes

The second sitting of the trial of Christopher Panayiotou and his co-accused will resume in the High Court in Port… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.