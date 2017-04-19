18 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Sudan: Japan Withdraws Troops From War-Torn South Sudan Peacekeeping Mission

Tagged:

Related Topics

Japan has reportedly started to withdraw its soldiers from a United Nation peace mission in South Sudan, after completing their five-year mandate in the war-torn nation.

According to the Sudan Tribune, spokesperson for the UN mission in the east African country, Daniel Dickinson, said that the Japanese troops would leave the country in three batches.

The first batch of 68 troops left the country on Monday, while the other two batches would follow later.

Dickinson extended his appreciation to the Japanese soldiers for the role they had played in the east Africa country.

"Some contingents of Japanese troops will begin their pullout [on] Monday, the rest will systematically follow. We appreciate their efforts and their services and dedication to the people of South Sudan," Dickinson was quoted as saying.

Reports last month indicated that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that Japan would not renew the mission after the current rotation was complete.

The 350-person team has focused on road construction.

The team, which arrived in South Sudan in November, was Japan's first with an expanded mandate to use force if necessary to protect civilians and UN staff.

The Japanese military's use of force is limited by the post-World War II constitution.

Abe said Japan would continue to assist South Sudan in other ways, such as with food and humanitarian support, and would keep some personnel at the UN peacekeeping command office.

Source: News24

South Sudan

AfDB Approves U.S.$14 Million Loan for Juba Power Project

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a $14.57 million supplementary loan for South Sudan's power project. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.