South Africa: Kiwi Ref for Bulls V Cheetahs Derby

New Zealand's Ben O'Keeffe will referee Saturday's South African Super Rugby derby between the Bulls and Cheetahs in Pretoria (17:15 kick-off).

O'Keeffe will be assisted by Australia's Angus Gardner and South Africa's AJ Jacobs, with Willie Vos the television match official (TMO).

South Africa's Marius van der Westhuizen will referee the Sharks' clash against the Rebels in Durban (19:30).

Van der Westhuizen will be assisted by compatriots Egon Seconds and Stuart Berry, with Marius Jonker on TMO duty.

The earlier game between the Stormers and Crusaders in Christchurch (09:35 SA time) will be refereed by New Zealand's Paul Williams .

Williams will be assisted by countrymen Nick Briant and James Doleman, with Aaron Paterson in the TMO booth.

Meanwhile on Friday, Australia's Angus Gardner will referee the Lions' clash against the Jaguares in Johannesburg (19:00 kick-off).

Gardner will be assisted by O'Keeffe and Jacobs, with Vos the TMO.

The Southern Kings' clash against the Waratahs in Sydney earlier on Friday (11:45 SA time) will be refereed by Australia's Rohann Hoffmann .

Hoffmann will be assisted by compatriots Damon Murphy and James Leckie, with Ian Smith calling the shots from the TMO booth.

