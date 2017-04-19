19 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Kiwi Ref for Bulls V Cheetahs Derby

Tagged:

Related Topics

New Zealand's Ben O'Keeffe will referee Saturday's South African Super Rugby derby between the Bulls and Cheetahs in Pretoria (17:15 kick-off).

O'Keeffe will be assisted by Australia's Angus Gardner and South Africa's AJ Jacobs, with Willie Vos the television match official (TMO).

South Africa's Marius van der Westhuizen will referee the Sharks' clash against the Rebels in Durban (19:30).

Van der Westhuizen will be assisted by compatriots Egon Seconds and Stuart Berry, with Marius Jonker on TMO duty.

The earlier game between the Stormers and Crusaders in Christchurch (09:35 SA time) will be refereed by New Zealand's Paul Williams .

Williams will be assisted by countrymen Nick Briant and James Doleman, with Aaron Paterson in the TMO booth.

Meanwhile on Friday, Australia's Angus Gardner will referee the Lions' clash against the Jaguares in Johannesburg (19:00 kick-off).

Gardner will be assisted by O'Keeffe and Jacobs, with Vos the TMO.

The Southern Kings' clash against the Waratahs in Sydney earlier on Friday (11:45 SA time) will be refereed by Australia's Rohann Hoffmann .

Hoffmann will be assisted by compatriots Damon Murphy and James Leckie, with Ian Smith calling the shots from the TMO booth.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Panayiotou Trial Resumes

The second sitting of the trial of Christopher Panayiotou and his co-accused will resume in the High Court in Port… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.