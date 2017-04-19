Cameroon: Ngangue - Pastor Detained After Christians Beat a Drunk

The man who was wounded was accused of urinating on church door during on-going prayers.

Violence broke out at the church premises of the Reconciliation Ministry in the little Ngangue neighbourhood Saturday, provoked by a certain Félix after a drinking spree. The incident began when the former urinated on the door of the church which was closed but with Christians in praying. As soon as the urine oozed into the church auditorium the pastor, names withheld, rushed out and acquainted the drunk of his behaviour. To his surprise Félix, it is reported, fell on him beating him only to be rescued by the praying Christians who ran out on hearing noise of the brawl. In spite of the angst, the pastor restrained the Christians from retaliation, noting that vengeance belongs to God. The late afternoon incident soon exacerbated with colleagues of the drunk pouring in from nearby and venting anger on the Christians, accusing them of practicing sorcery and magic. In the midst of the confusion, one of slapped a Christian and general fighting stastel leaving one of the drunks seriously wounded. Security forces in New Bell arrested the pastor and some members of the church but later released them after interrogations.