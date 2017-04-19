Kampala — Two Court assessors on Tuesday called for the acquittal of businessman Andrew Kananura alias Desh. Kananura is accused of murdering his employee.

The assessors Mr Robert Kabureta and Ms Rehema Babirye in their joint lay man's opinion, advised court to acquit Desh on grounds that prosecution failed to prove his role in the murder of Badru Kateregga .

In a session presided over by Justice Joseph Murangira, the assessors equally called for the acquittal of Desh's brother Raymond Kananura and two of their co-accused Cyrus Maganda and Samuel Muzolewa.

Legally, assessors' opinion is not binding to court because the trial judge can either agree with their advice or depart from it.

"Desh and Raymond as the managers of Panamera Bar in Naguru, a Kampala suburb took Kenneth Kirezi who they suspected of theft to police. This was a sign that they are law abiding citizens. There is no evidence to implicate them," Ms Babirye, who read out the joint opinion, said.

The assessors further advised court to acquit the suspects stating that most of the prosecution witness who testified against them, were basing their arguments on hearsay.

However, these assessors called for conviction of the fifth suspect Jacob Onyango contending that in his testimony, he said the deceased died in his presence and he saw the suspects running away from the scene.

"My Lord, we seek for the conviction of Onyango. He was residing at Panamera Bar but failed to report the offenders to police. His negligence indicates his participation in the murder," the assessors' opinion reads.

Justice Murangira said that he would internalise the assessors' opinion and compare it with the evidence on record, to write an appropriate judgment.

Prosecution contends that on September 30,2012 the main suspect; Desh, his co-accused and others still at large, while at Panamera Bar beat and killed Kateregga, a bar attendant, over Shs30,000 which the deceased had received as a tip from a customer.

Justice Murangira is expected to deliver his verdict on April 25 this year.