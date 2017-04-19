South Africa: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's Presidential Protection - the Devil's in the Security Detail

analysis

Some of the R2.808-billion SAPS protection and security services budget for the current financial year is being spent on former African Union (AU) chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. This is confirmed by police. But tracking down why specifically the Presidential Protection Service (PPS) is protecting her, rather than the VIP protection service, and details of the monies allocated to the presidential security detail, has proven to be a murky affair. What is perfectly clear is that we protect South Africa's "important individuals" far better than South Africa's borders. By MARIANNE MERTEN.MARIANNE MERTEN.

It's not quite clear how the Presidential Protection Service (PPS) has now come to be publicly called a "unit", given that official documents such as the SAPS annual reports, annual performance plans and strategic plans refer to it as the "Presidential Protection Service", part of the SAPS Programme 5: Protection and Security Services, specifically falling under the VIP Protection Services sub-programme.

But when it comes to the PPS it seems most things go: it even has its own logo, separate from that of the SAPS, displayed on the black luxury 4x4 blue light vehicles, and on the lapel pins sported by its members.

The PPS gets a paragraph or two in...