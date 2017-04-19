19 April 2017

South Africa's Explosive Political Cocktail - Fear, Loathing, Conspiracy, Paranoia

From a mysterious alleged attempted robbery involving someone visiting ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, to a suspected gunman targeting the SACP's Solly Mapaila, to death threats against DA leader Mmusi Maimane and a headless cat found in Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini's garden, it appears that fear and paranoia are besetting South Africa's political players. It is difficult to say how much of what is reported is due to heightened anxiety, public deception and genuine security threats, and whether ANC MPs considering voting against President Jacob Zuma in a motion of no confidence have reason to fear for their lives. What is clear is that everybody is suspicious of everybody else and absolutely nobody trusts the state. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

At a highly charged ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting in November last year, President Jacob Zuma claimed there was a foreign plot to kill him. Zuma allegedly told the meeting that his enemies made three attempts to poison him. This was Zuma's response to fierce arguments from some NEC members that he should step down from office because of the shame he brought to the ANC through, among other things, the Nkandla and state capture scandals.

