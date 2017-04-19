South Africa: What If Zuma Refuses to Go?

analysis

As a journalist watching all of the political developments playing out around President Jacob Zuma as closely as possible, I'm also interested in the questions that some might consider hypothetical. We keep asking if ANC MPs will actually vote against Zuma? We keep wondering aloud if the ANC's National Executive Committee would actually go there? And then, what would happen in December when the ANC's conference finally happens? IF it happens? But more and more, I'm being kept awake at night by one question in particular. If Zuma were to lose a vote, in Parliament, in the NEC, at an ANC conference, anywhere, would he actually step down? And if he wouldn't, what then? By STEPHEN GROOTES.

I don't see myself as an alarmist by nature. In the swirling politics of our times, I've tried as hard as possible to make sure that my views and analysis are as close to sober as possible. Sometimes I feel we don't always consider what is really possible, and how cautious our politicians actually are. In particular I think people forget how hard it would be for an ANC MP to vote against their own party, and the genuine pain, and trauma, many...