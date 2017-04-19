19 April 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ze Maria Named March Coach of the Month

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Gor Mahia tactician Jose 'Ze Maria' Marcelo Ferreira has been named the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month for March to become the first to win the award this season.

Ze Maria was voted unanimously by the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Football Commission after recording a perfect run in March, collecting all available six points.

The Brazilian tactician began the campaign with a 3-1 victory over newbies Kariobangi Sharks before beating another promoted side Zoo Kericho 1-0 to top the table that month.

The coach who won it once last season was rewarded with Sh50, 000 and a trophy engraved with his name after the team's training at Camp Toyoyo Ground in Jericho, Nairobi.

K'Ogalo have lost only once this season, a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Western Stima in Kisumu.

They however managed to bounce back with a 2-1 win over Sony Sugar last weekend to reclaim the top spot on the Kenyan Premier League standings with 12 points.

-Developing story-

@alexIsaboke is a Sports Journalist with Capital FM who hopes to inspire sportsmen achieve their dreams. Find him on the pitch, track, court, course....

Kenya

Mother Loses Daughter, 11, in School Dormitory Fire

Shiro wanted to buy a home for her mother when she grew up. She also wanted to be a bridesmaid in her sister's wedding.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.