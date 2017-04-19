16 April 2017

South Africa: Police Arrests Substantial Number of Drunk Drivers and Unroadworth Vehicles

Traffic police nabs a substantial number of drunk drivers and unroadworth vehicle

The National Department of Transport is pleased to announce that the Road Traffic Management Corporation's (RTMC) law enforcement operation has once again paid off with the arrest of an alarming number of drunk drivers and road speedsters this Easter weekend.

Our traffic police have also impounded a sizeable number of roadworthy vehicles.

Though the consolidated figures will be released after Easter, we have ensured that those detected twice while speeding on the same route are also arrested.

We can no longer tolerate habitual traffic offenders. We therefore call upon the judiciary to impose stiffer sentences to perpetual traffic offenders.

The Department has also made sure that roadworthy vehicles impounded during this period are not released until after the end of the Easter weekend.

We are sending a clear message to traffic offenders that the honeymoon is over. Reckless drivers and chancers shall face the consequences of their actions and pay the highest price.

These efforts are once again proof of our commitment to root out lawlessness on our roads.

As we draw to a close of this Easter weekend, we once again warn motorists to take responsibility of their actions as they prepare to drive back home.

Motorists must also know that through RTMC we have deployed over 18000 traffic officers countrywide - this means they will certainly be caught if they are found breaking the rules of the road.

