Uganda: Education Best Way to Middle-Income Status - Belgian Ambassador

To achieve President Museveni's dream of growing Uganda into a middle-income country by 2021, one of the priorities in the national budget should be high-quality education to produce productive Ugandans, says HUGO VERBIST, the Belgian ambassador to Uganda. In an April 13 interview with Jonathan Kamoga, the ambassador explained why he holds that view.

Since you started working in Uganda officially as ambassador in February last year, how would you describe the country generally?

I arrived at the end of November 2015 and I gave my letters of credentials to the president in February 2016; so, it's more than one year. I personally think it is a very beautiful country and we enjoy our stay here very much. There is the climate, which is probably the best in the world.

I find Ugandans very warm very open to accept and to talk to foreigners and we feel very welcome here. Then it's a country where a lot of tourism could be possible; maybe there is still some work to be done to promote it even further.

We have a lot of people working in the tourism industry here; we have Brussels airline, which flies here five times a week directly from Brussels to Entebbe. We also have travel agencies, hotels and restaurants all-over Uganda; so, [thats why] we believe there is more tourism potential in Uganda. People in Europe know national parks in Kenya, Tanzania, [and] South Africa. Uganda is less known but I am happy I will still be here for the next three years.

So, how do you find Ugandan culture and heritage and how does it compare to Belgium's?

It is very different. We both have cultures, which date from way back. In Europe, we have a lot of museums and modern art from European painters throughout the centuries. This is something, for example, we don't have here but you have other forms of art and local galleries here.

You have very strong upcoming Ugandan artists. It is difficult to compare cultures; it's different cultures here, you know. Every time we go to commission, for example, a college that we helped build, we are welcomed by a traditional dance of that area and in every area it is very exciting.

What is your assessment of the diplomatic relationship between the two countries?

We have very good and strong relationships. We opened our embassy here in 1998 to increase our contacts and also the Ugandan embassy in Brussels was opened as well, I think earlier.

Since 1995, we have had development cooperation programmes with Ugandan authorities here and since 2008 we are concentrating on [the] sectors of health and education.

The specific thing that differentiates Belgium from other countries that are working here is that we try to work together with government and relevant ministries and treat each other as partners with the same objective, within the framework of the national development plan written by the Ugandan government.

So, we try to work within that framework because we believe that to achieve sustainable development, we don't need to have parallel programmes to those the government is doing. Of course there are challenges; it is not always easy. There are disagreements sometimes, but we still find a way to move forward.

Belgium, through its development agency, BTC, has been active in the education sector, especially with the renovation of major teacher training colleges and providing logistical support. Why are you interested in education?

Our interest is in health and education; so, it is in the social sector. Uganda has a very young population and it is still growing. There will be a lot of people coming into the labour market in a very short time and it is important to ensure that education is of high quality.

We are in teacher training institutions to make sure there are good teachers, which is why we support and refurbish national teacher colleges to make sure teacher students study in a good environment. On the other hand, we have skills development because it is also important.

Many youths may reach university but cannot find a job thereafter. We think that the only way to help Uganda reach middle-income status in the foreseeable future is to train the young population and make it easy for them to find a place in the labour market.

Still on education, what channels of knowledge sharing have you established between Ugandan and Belgian students?

We have good collaborations between Ugandan and Belgian universities. There is the University of Genk, University of Antwerp, and they have joint programmes here with different universities like Makerere, Mountains of the Moon and Mbarara.

There is quite a lot going on but not all are through the embassy because universities are building their own relationships and they inform us. We simply manage to support logistically and financially. In the past, BTC has been offering individual scholarship programmes, which have changed a bit.

Now BTC believes in reinforcing the universities themselves. With the scholarships, quite some numbers have studied in Belgium or outside Belgium but with BTC support. So, there is a big group of alumni students with a link to Belgium and we recently had an event which brought together 200 alumni Ugandan students for a seminar and we put them in contact with the Belgium business community here.

What is your take on the current high unemployment rate in the country and what do you think government can do about it?

It is a problem, which is here to stay because there are more young people who will come into the labour market, which is why we ensure skills development. But it is also important that the government allocates enough money to the education sector because that will be a way to reach the middle-income status.

During the last budget, we, as the EU, noticed that there was a drop in funding for education and health and we raised our disappointment. If we notice that, we didn't think it was the right way to go since the population was increasing.

We asked for the budget to be increased because we think Ugandan authorities consider us to be partners who they can have meaningful discussions with. It is not about 'EU wants you to do this.'

Which areas in the country are you focusing on with your development programmes?

We have been active in western Uganda but we are gradually expanding our scope of activities to other parts. BTC is working together with Irish Aid in Karamoja.

We were working in Nakivaale refugee settlement in skills development for refugees. We have refurbished the national teacher college in Muni and we are commissioning one in Kaliro. We are also in Kampala at the Health Tutors College in Mulago.

When you provide aid or support to a given sector, what is your main objective?

First, I would explain how it works; we work on five-year programmes. What we expect as the end result of these programmes is, of course, to have something that we have built together with the government of Uganda. We expect that programmes are rolled out within a specific time frame.

We also look very carefully at the way the projects are delivered; are they timely? We carry out something called results-based financing, which is a conditional way (to provide more funding) based on certain results and performance indicators of an old project.

There is the issue of refugees, mostly from South Sudan pouring into Uganda. How can the country cope with the numbers without straining her limited resources?

Uganda's welcoming of refugees in many ways serves as an example to the world. The way they are given land to cultivate, given opportunity to do business, this is something not done in many countries. Over the last nine months, I think the refugee population has more than doubled.

So, it is not easy for the government and relief agencies to respond to this. There might be a stage where, as Uganda, you reach a breaking point that you possibly run out of land. So, I think that first, to avoid the influx of refugees, we should look at the root cause of the problem and try to solve it.

The only way to stop the influx is to find a political solution. But in the meantime, we can't solve that. Now that the refugees have already come, we have to ensure that they can build up some kind of life before returning to their country.

There are two kinds of help given to refugees; one is short-term humanitarian aid, but in the long term, we have to ensure that refugees have some education to fit in society. This is why there is the EU trust fund of 10 million euros to facilitate that and part of that programme has a vocational training component. Young people in refugee camps will learn skills so that they can contribute to the society and the country's economic development.

What is your take on Uganda's involvement in peacekeeping operations in the region, say in Somalia, South Sudan?

Overall, Uganda has been the stable country in the region and a reliable partner for the international community as far as neighbouring conflicts are concerned.

In Somalia, the UPDF does amazing work under uneasy circumstances. We hope the UPDF will stay as long as possible, and not leave before the country has stabilised. South Sudan was a big market for Uganda, which she lost because of the conflict there. We have refugees pouring in here and we have the instability that it creates.

Of course if you have violence at your back door, it can very easily come into your country. So it is in Uganda's interest to make sure that we see a beginning of a solution. We have seen President Museveni in the past days meeting some political actors of South Sudan to see how to end this very dramatic conflict. We encourage the beginning of political dialogue in South Sudan, which is inclusive, and there is need for a regional protection force to be established even when the process is complicated.

In Burundi, Uganda has been the mediator, together with Tanzania. The situation is tense and it is something to really keep a good eye on; so, we support the efforts of Uganda and Tanzania, even though not much progress has been made because the political actors in Burundi can't trust each other.

We urge President Museveni to give attention to dialogue in Burundi and he should play a role in seeing that things don't run out of hand in the Democratic Republic of Congo to trigger more refugees pouring into Uganda from that side. Overall, we are very happy with the active involvement of Uganda in the region.

Uganda has recently faced the threat of terrorism and high-profile killings. What is your assessment of the security situation in the country and where do you think we can improve?

Terrorism is a danger worldwide with a lot of radicalism. It is not unique to any country. I mean, every country has to be careful to avoid it. This can be done by providing opportunities to young people not to be tempted.

Kasese may not be part of terrorism but we would be arrogant to say that we understand everything happening there. It involves land, power and other things and the conflict comes back once in a while. We think it is important that there is an independent investigation done in a timely way and ensure stability in Kasese in the long run.

The killings like that of the police spokesperson [Andrew Felix Kaweesi] have been disturbing. At this stage we cannot say much about it because investigations are ongoing. The only thing we can say is that police should find out who is behind these killings because they have caused a shockwave within the police and the public.

It is important that the government gets to the root cause of this because if it has happened today, it can happen tomorrow. Like the new police spokesperson, who I know personally, is getting these threats.

There has been contact between the Belgian military intelligence service and their Ugandan counterparts. The Belgian head has been here and there was a counter visit by the Ugandan head to Belgium to exchange information on how to deal with the threat of terrorism.

What are your thoughts on the East African Community and its performance politically and economically?

We do support very much the idea that the countries of the East African Community (EAC) work closely together. We have the EU and we have noticed a lot of advantages of having a very big economic unity. We can travel freely within the EU; we can work in other member countries. So, we have noticed its importance economically.

Also politically, the EU was established after the world war and the whole of Europe was at war all the time. Since its establishment [EU], we haven't seen any more wars. In that sense, we have a lot of experience about working together, which is not easy of course because we remain sovereign countries. So, the East African countries will face the same problems but first there should be sorting out stability and economic unity.

We believe an agreement with the EU and EAC will bring more development to the region because there will be more access to the European market but as you know there is a disagreement within the region on signing the agreement and as EU we have nothing much to do about it. It is unfortunate for us because we think there are a lot of opportunities in signing the agreement for both parties.

You can be strong on your views but still find a way of working together.

What is your take on Uganda's efforts to combat climate change?

Uganda is not contributing much to combating climate change yet it is actually one of the countries that suffer from it; increasing drought. There are two things you can do, mitigation and adaptation.

Uganda was among the first countries to ratify the Paris agreement on climate change, I think even before Belgium or Germany. We think Uganda can do a lot, for example, in collection of water during the rainy season which can be used for agriculture during the dry season and also more efforts needed in the field of agriculture starting from improving its budget.

This is done much more in other countries so that even when there is drought, there is no famine. Agriculture must not be neglected because people live on agriculture and sometimes small changes can make a very big difference. The country should work on implementing the Paris agreement and adapt relevant methods of agriculture to the changing climate.

How would you rate the human rights situation in Uganda?

It is not an easy one but within our current programme, specifically for Uganda, whose budget is 64 million euros, we have an addition of 10 million euros which we could give only if some conditions are fulfilled, like further political democratisation. We do this as an incentive to the Ugandan government to make improvements in human rights.

During the last election, there was an EU election observation mission that came up with eleven recommendations on how to improve campaign financing, access of political parties to the media, the way things were organised by the Electoral Commission. So, we hope we can work together with government to see more electoral reforms to increase political transparency; we think human rights progress can be made here.

For media, compared to other countries, Ugandan media is slightly free but of course we notice some worrying trends about the new media law which gives more power to the minister to sometimes block social media.

We also noticed the break-ins into The Observer, which is a very worrying trend because that is one of the newspapers we consider to be independent and balanced. Media is a very important pillar of democracy. It is very important that the media continues having their freedom.

There is a lot of work needed to do on women's rights; inheritance, domestic violence, the discussion of the sanitary pads is also important.

Through the sectors we are working on, we want access to education and access to health service, which are also human rights. It's difficult to rate the situation of human rights in Uganda. What we do, every year, we give the human rights defenders award to give a voice to human rights defenders who are doing a good work in Uganda.