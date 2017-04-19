19 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Die As Car Crashes Into Vuwani Barricade, Bursts Into Flames

Two people were killed in Vuwani in Limpopo on Tuesday when the car they were travelling in crashed into a pipe that was being used to barricade a road, and burst into flames.

Police said a third occupant of the car survived and was rushed to hospital.

"Two people burnt to death and one was taken to hospital with serious injuries," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

A case of culpable homicide was opened and a police investigation and the process of identifying the deceased is under way.

Ngoepe warned motorists to drive with caution in the area, especially during the night, as there may still be barricades on some roads.

Volatile situation

He said the situation in the area remains volatile, and stones continue to be thrown at passing vehicles from the bushes.

Ngoepe said motorists who come under attack should contact the police immediately.

On Tuesday, six cars were damaged by people throwing stones, and cases of malicious damage to property were opened. No arrests have been made yet.

Ngoepe said there is maximum police deployment in the Vuwani area to protect community members and property.

The police will continue to monitor the situation.

More than 25 schools were burnt last year when residents launched a protest against the Municipal Demarcation Board's decision to incorporate their area under LIM 345, a new municipality.

Meanwhile, schooling in the area has been disrupted, with more than 70 schools affected.

Source: News24

South Africa

