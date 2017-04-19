18 April 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: Prison Director and Chief Guard Detained After Prisoners' Guards Escape

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Innocent Habonimana

The Director of Rutana prison and a chief of the police guard of the prison have been jailed following the escape of two prisoners and two police officers who were guarding them.

Pierre Nkurikiye, Spokesman for the National Police, says Director Jonas Mbonimpa and Officer Eugène Bizindavyi "were arrested yesterday in Rutana [eastern province] and interrogated by the Prosecutor of the court of appeal of Bururi (southern province) who, then, sent them to the central prison of the province. He says Mbonimpa and Bizindavyi are scheduled to face trial this Tuesday.

Local Police sources say the two prisoners escaped with their two guards on Thursday 13 April after they were allowed to go to hospital for treatment. According to the same sources, one of the prisoners was Charles Nzeyimana who once was head of the opposition party MSD (Movement for Solidarity and Development) in Bujumbura the capital.

Nzeyimana and the other unnamed prisoner had been arrested under the accusations of being members of armed groups.

Burundi

Living With the Ghosts of Burundi's Protests

'Maandamano', a Kiswahili term for protests at least in the context of the recent violence in Burundi, is a word that… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Iwacu. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.