South Africa: R2.4 Billion Programme to Light Up Ekurhuleni

Pretoria — Ekurhuleni Executive Mayor Mzwandile Masina has announced a R2.4 billion programme for the electrification of informal settlements across Ekurhuleni, with over 16 000 households to be completed by the end of this financial year.

The five year programme started in the informal settlements located on state owned land, while legalities to roll out the programme in privately owned informal settlements is being reviewed.

"We have begun to electrify households in our current informal settlements as per our manifesto commitment. We are also planning to install street lights to improve the safety of our people, especially women and children," said Mayor Masina.

To date, a total of 9 943 households have been electrified in informal settlements such as Langaville, Inxiweni, Marikana, Winnie Mandela and Ekurhuleni.

The installation of streetlights is currently being rolled out with 2 263 streets lights of the targeted 3 000 and 156 High Mast Lights already installed.

The Mayor said they are working tirelessly to achieve the targeted 400 High Mast Lights around Ekurhuleni's 119 informal settlements.

Improving household lighting for the poor requires stability in energy sources. Plans are currently underway to create the necessary settlement structures that would make safe and secure electricity connection possible.

These plans include the implementation of alternative and renewable energy to limit dependence on the national grid and improve security of energy, while protecting the environment by limiting greenhouse emissions.