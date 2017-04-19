18 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Jubbaland Soldier Kills Civilian in Kismayo City

A soldier serving with Jubbaland state force has shot and killed a civilian in the southern port city of Kismayo on Tuesday following an argument, witnesses said.

The eyewitness said the soldier has opened fire at a luxury car in the heart of the town, killing one the driver on the spot after undisclosed dispute.

The soldier has fled the scene following the shooting of the innocent civilian.

Jubbaland officials did not comment on the civilian shooting, which becomes the latest in a string of killings in Kismayo, about 500Km south of Mogadishu.

