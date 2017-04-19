Eritrea: Seminar for Women in Massawa

Massawa, 18 April 20'7- The head of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) branch in Massawa, Ms. Jim'a Raki conducted seminar for members of the union and young women working in the civil service.

Ms. Jim'a called on women to strengthen organization and become beneficiaries of the opportunities put in place in their areas.

Pointing out that developing professional and academic capacity is the basis for reaching the resired goal, Ms. Jim'a called on parents to encourage their female children to go to school and pursue higher level of education.

At the seminar briefings were provided as regards communicable diseases, gender equality as well as harmful practices.

The participants on their part called for strong efforts to avoid under age marriages and FGM that are negatively affecting the development and well being of women.