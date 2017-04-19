19 April 2017

South Africa: The ANC 'Succession Race' and Rebuilding South African Democracy

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa are widely perceived as "frontrunners" to succeed Jacob Zuma as ANC president in December. Dlamini-Zuma has entered the South African public realm repeatedly in recent weeks accompanied by a controversial "blue light" brigade usually reserved for the president and similar dignitaries. Her comments have demonstrated intolerance and do not bode well for rebuilding the democratic project, so badly undermined by her former husband, Jacob Zuma. Ramaphosa's support within the ANC is uncertain. His ideas are also largely unstated, although if elected he is unlikely to succumb to corruption and be more likely to restore legal norms and regular governance, which have been so badly undermined under Zuma. By RAYMOND SUTTNER.

There is something uninspiring in the activities of aspirant and unacknowledged candidates for the ANC succession. They give one little confidence in the idea that the ANC and the country are set for regeneration when Jacob Zuma is scheduled to vacate the ANC presidency in December. Insofar as Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa are described as "frontrunners", neither has advanced any political programme. This is in line with the broader depoliticisation of the ANC, where...

