18 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Water Outages in Hospitals in North Darfur Capital

El Fasher — People in El Fasher face an acute lack of water because of ongoing outages in the city's electricity sector. Two hospitals are facing problems.

The academic hospital and the Gynecology and Obstetrics Specialist hospital have witnessed continuous water shortages, listeners in the city reported to Radio Dabanga.

On Monday, the general directorate of drinking water services in North Darfur confirmed its commitment to address the problem for both hospitals.

The service wants to provide them with permanent water supply lines, and wants to re-operate the water tanks that are spread through districts of El Fasher and supply water to the residents.

A month ago the Minister of Urban Planning of North Darfur announced the repair of a number of water pumps in the city and to drill seven new wells, so as to prepare for the coming summer period.

South of El Fasher in Zamzam camp for displaced people, community leaders have also called upon local organisations to avert the looming drinking water crisis.

