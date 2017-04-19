18 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Kutum Announces New Restrictions to Improve Security

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kutum — The commissioner of Kutum locality in North Darfur has issued a ban on the use of motorcycles, presence of armed vehicles inside cities and markets and carrying of weapons, days after the state governor vowed to implement more security measures.

The decision also has banned carrying of arms by forces in civilian uniforms inside cities and markets, tinting of vehicles and driving without plates. Only Sudanese soldiers in uniform are exempted from the bans.

The order goes into effect as of Wednesday and anyone who violates the order would be subject to punishment under Article 7 of the Emergency Measures.

On Monday a resident of Kutum told Radio Dabanga that the order was announced via a loudspeaker on top of a mobile vehicle that drove through all districts.

The decisions were issued after the joint meeting between Governor Abdelwahid Yousef, the security committee of Kutum and El Waha localities, and the leaders of the administration last week.

Yousef also discussed the rampant insecurity situation and ongoing attacks on camp residents in the area with leaders of camps, who informed him that the judiciary and authorities are absent in the area. "There are no judges, prosecutors, or even enough policemen in Kutum."

In March, residents of Kassab camp reported that the security situation in Kutum and in the vicinity of the camp deteriorated even more since January, after Sudan's second vice-president visited North Darfur.

The state of emergency in Kutum was imposed in 2012 after waves of hostility, and the governor appointed the military to take on police duties. Starting 2015 the first police and prosecutors gradually were deployed to return to the town in an attempt to fill the security vacuum.

Sudan

Critical Water Shortage in Port Sudan, North Darfur Camp

Reservoirs that provide drinking water to Port Sudan are so depleted that they hold less than can supply the city's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.