18 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: EFF Joins UDM Constitutional Court Bid

Tagged:

Related Topics

The EFF on Tuesday joined the UDM's bid for a Constitutional Court order that Parliament let MPs vote by secret ballot in the upcoming vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma opposed the application on Thursday, saying such a ruling would subvert the rights of the majority party in Parliament.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi told News24 that the EFF decided to join after Zuma filed his affidavit.

"Zuma should have the decency to resolve the questions of this vote of no confidence in a fair manner," Ndlozi said.

"A moral leader must be a leader who does not oppose what people want. People should be able to vote freely, without fear of intimidation."

Ndlozi said the EFF would support the UDM with additional legal counsel.

"We want to ensure that the court sees that this is not only a one-party application, but that the opposition is united.

"We want to give people the freedom to express their vote without intimidation, which is at the core of a democratic practice."

Parties opposing the UDM's application had until 12:00 on Thursday to file an affidavit. The UDM had to file its reply by 16:00 on Wednesday.

The vote of no confidence would have been held on Tuesday. Parliament however said it would postpone it until the Constitutional Court had heard the matter.

Source: News24

South Africa

Panayiotou Trial Resumes

The second sitting of the trial of Christopher Panayiotou and his co-accused will resume in the High Court in Port… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.