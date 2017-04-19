Zimbabwe: Former Finance Ministry CEO Jumps to His Death

FORMER finance ministry permanent secretary State Procurement Board chairperson Charlse Kuwaza has committed suicide.

According to eye witnesses Kuwaza jumped from the fifth floor of the Club Chambers building in Harare where he had gone to collect "maintenance court papers".

Located at the corner of Third Street and Nelson Mandela, Club Chambers houses a number of prominent lawyers.

"He was with his wife when he entered the building at around 12 noon," said one of the security guards.

"We were surprised to hear the sound of a falling object when we were at the reception busy watching the independence celebrations through TV," said another security guard.

When NewZimbabwe.com arrived at the scene, Kuwaza's body had just been taken away by the police.

ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi said he was still gathering information about the tragedy.

"I am on my way to the office from the National Sports Stadium where I had gone for the Independence celebrations; keep in touch with me as I will be looking for the facts," said Nyathi.

Kuwaza was under investigation by both the police and the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) for corruptly awarding government tenders and evading tax during his tenure at the State Procurement Board.

The former SPB chair is also accused of irregularly giving himself hundreds of thousands of dollars in salaries and allowances since 2009.

The tax evasion accusations were raised by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) who said Kuwaza was not remitting his Pay As You Earn (PAYE) while his employees' were being remitted.

When his tenure of office as the SPB chair ended in 2016, Kuwaza allegedly refused to surrender and official car and other state properties which included a house.