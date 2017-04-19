South Africa: Police Probe DA Member's Assault, Allegedly By ANC Members

Police are investigating a case of assault after a Democratic Alliance member was attacked, allegedly by ANC members, during an election campaign in Nquthu on Monday.

The woman, 33, was campaigning for her party when she was assaulted.

A DA poster was also allegedly destroyed during the scuffle.

The motive for the attack was not yet clear and no arrests had been made, said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala on Tuesday.

The altercation happened a few weeks ahead of the by-election in the dissolved Nquthu local municipality.

The municipality was dissolved in February after it failed on several occasions to elect office bearers, including the mayor, since last August's election.

The by-election will take place on May 24 to elect 33 new councillors for all 17 wards and 16 PR council seats.

On April 6, KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said people who were bussed in from other areas to vote in the upcoming by-election in Nquthu would face prosecution for voter fraud.

