18 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Fong Kong Takkies Worth R2.8 Million Seized At OR Tambo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Counterfeit takkies worth about R2.8m were seized at OR Tambo International Airport over the Easter weekend, SARS said on Tuesday.

Customs officials found 2380 pairs of sports shoes, weighing 956kg, during a routine inspection of a cargo shed, spokesperson Sandile Memela said in a statement.

The consignment came from Hong Kong.

They were handed over to the brand holders' intellectual property lawyers to explore possible criminal prosecution.

Memela did not want to disclose further information, saying that doing so might interfere with the investigation.

Source: News24

South Africa

Panayiotou Trial Resumes

The second sitting of the trial of Christopher Panayiotou and his co-accused will resume in the High Court in Port… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.