South Africa: Fong Kong Takkies Worth R2.8 Million Seized At OR Tambo

Counterfeit takkies worth about R2.8m were seized at OR Tambo International Airport over the Easter weekend, SARS said on Tuesday.

Customs officials found 2380 pairs of sports shoes, weighing 956kg, during a routine inspection of a cargo shed, spokesperson Sandile Memela said in a statement.

The consignment came from Hong Kong.

They were handed over to the brand holders' intellectual property lawyers to explore possible criminal prosecution.

Memela did not want to disclose further information, saying that doing so might interfere with the investigation.

Source: News24