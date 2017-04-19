Uganda: URA FC Visits KCCA At Lugogo

After qualifying for the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup last weekend, KCCA FC turn their focus on the Uganda Premier League as they host URA FC in a crunch game today, reports JOHN VIANNEY NSIMBE.

KCCA FC are determined to defend their league title. But URA FC will test their resolve when they meet this afternoon at the Phillip Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

However, KCCA manager Mike Mutebi is not worried about the task ahead.

"Save for a few knocks from last weekend, we are ready for URA," Mutebi said.

KCCA will be out to avenge the 0-1 loss to URA in Lugazi, following Peter Lwasa's last-minute strike in the first round. The champions have not dropped any points at home this season; so URA have it all to do.

Nonetheless, Mutebi is not taking things for granted; he believes URA new coach Ibrahim Kirya has lifted the team in winning four of their last five games.

Besides, URA has real match-winners such as Moses Feni, Hamis Kiiza and Shafiq Kagimu. But KCCA are also on a high, following their continental exertions, which saw them eliminate Egypt's El-Masry from the Caf Confederations Cup last Saturday.

Meanwhile, KCCA's landmark victory, through which they became the first Ugandan club to qualify for the group stages of the continent's top club football competitions, was a good show of character. They are guaranteed at least Shs 1 billion, a feat pegged on the institutional revolution started in 2014.

Since then, KCCA has been Uganda's model club, trying to adopt professional football practices. They have attracted sponsors like StarTimes and Britam. The investment has enabled the club get some of the best facilitation in the history of Ugandan football.