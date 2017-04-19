Malawi national football team put up a brave fight to hold highly fancied Kenya in a friendly away game played on Tuesday.

Malawi employed a 4-5-1 formation featuring Nyasa Big Bullets striker Muhammad Sulumba as alone striker.

Goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe of Bullets was under the rearguard of teammate John Lanjesi and Wanderers defence trio of Stanley Sanudi, Lucky Malata and Francis Mlimbika.

Kamuzu Barracks duo of Dave Banda and Kelvin Hanganda, Bullets' Chimango Kayira and Gilbert Chirwa of Blue Eagles.

Football Association Malawi First Vice President James Mwenda applauded the team's performance the first under Belgian expatriate coach Ronny Van Geneugden.

He said the game had given a yardstick to assess the team ahead of a crucial Championship of African Nations against Madagascar on Sunday.

"The performance has given us a picture on how the team will do against Madagascar. I can say we stand abetter chance," Mwenda said.

He said Harambe Stars were tough and physical.

"Kenyan players are strong and resorted to high and long balls but we kept possession of the ball that's why we had a better ball possession than the hosts," he said.