Nigeria: Ohale Joins Swedish Side Vittsjo Gik

Rivers Angels and Super Falcons central defender, Osinachi Ohale has signed a one-year deal with Swedish outfit, Vittsjo GIK.

Ohale, who has spent two seasons with the reigning Nigeria Women Football league (NWFL) champions, said she was happy for the move.

"I am happy that I've gotten another club outside Nigeria and will be joining them for a short while," Ohale said.

"The season has already kicked off and I've missed two games but I hope to be there for the next game," she added.

With the likes of Super Falcons forward, Ngozi Okobi already part of her new club, Ohale feels she is at home at Vittsjo GIK.

"Sweden is going to be like my home because there are lots of Nigerian players there. I'm happy to have a Nigerian teammate and a sister which is Ngozi Okobi, so it won't be a new team for me because I have someone I can easily relate with," she concluded.

Ohale joined the 'Jewel of Rivers' in 2015 from Houston Dash FC of the United States and has gone on to win 2 league titles and a Federation Cup title with the Port Harcourt side.