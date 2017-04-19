19 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Arrested After Clocking 231km/h in a Jag

The South African Police Service has seized the Jaguar F-Type following its owner's arrest (Supplied).

A man was arrested for driving 231km/h in a Jaguar F-Type on the N4 near Alkmaar, Mpumalanga on Wednesday morning.

Spokesperson for the Mpumalanga department of community safety Joseph Mabuza said the traffic intervention unit pulled the man over at 07:30.

"The speed camera clocked him at the speed and then officers flagged him. He only stopped a few metres after the camera," Mabuza said.

The 40-year-old was detained at the Nelspruit police station before his court appearance.

He will be charged for reckless and negligent driving.

Source: News24

