Zimbabwe: Historic Première for 'Fast and Furious 8'

The much awaited worldwide movie premier'e for 'Fast and Furious 8' lived up to its billing as all local Ster Kinekor theatres recorded full-houses.

Although it was done on Good Friday, fans of the movie jostled for tickets which were ranging from $6-$20 depending with cinemas.

The movie which began at 7pm and by 6pm all tickets at Sam Levy Village were sold out with Westgate following suit resulting in some fans going home without a glimpse of the movie.

Ster Kinekor Westgate became a big attraction as it had a car show hosted by ZimTorque where fans had to feel the similar version of the cars in the movie, setting pace of the theme.

Lucky fans walked away with car accessories for Audi and Subaru.

Speaking at the sidelines of the event, Ster Kinekor marketing manager Ruzivo Chonyera, said she was impressed with the huge turnout.

"The turnout at Sam Levy was phenomenal. We were surprised because we thought, as it was Good Friday, some people would be busy with Easter celebrations but since beginning of this year this is the highest turnout so far in Zimbabwe.

"This was a well anticipated première. The atmosphere was amazing with the new Mercedes Benz C class parked in the foyer, when you got there you knew you were coming for a "car" movie. The adverts before the movie reinforced the car theme," she said.

Asked how they are going to accommodate those who went home without watching, she said this was a première but the movie is already in full force on all cinemas at normal price now.

"Of course we derived some lessons from hosting the huge première that we will be sure to make use of on the next one. We are grateful to all our customers who went to all the sites and watched the movie. We would like to encourage people purchasing their tickets in advance for future premiers," she said.

Meanwhile, ZimTorque member Tanaka Kutama stole the limelight at Westgate Mall as business came to standstill, as the car show left many in awe.

"The car show lived up to its expectations and we also added in some bikes. Car enthusiasts were really hyped up for the day and some lucky fans managed to win prizes, walking away with The Audi RS4, Super charged Subary Impreza and a Kawaski bike," he said.

The movie is action packed and it is a sequel to "Fast and Furious 7" starring Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Ludacriss and Tyrese Gibson.