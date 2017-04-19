Gambia: BAC, Dresden-Banjul Sign MOU On Waste Composing Project

Brikama Area Council on Thursday 13 April 2017, Signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dresden-Banjul Organisation for the operationalization of pilot waste composing project at Tabana dumpsite. The signing ceremony was held at the Brikama Area Council.

The Chairman of Brikama Area Council Alhagie Bakary Saibo Sanneh said Environment is very key in any nation and is an issue globally because it has health implication in the whole world.

"Therefore taking care of our environment is one of the most important things a human being must think of because health is a priority"

He thanked Dresden-Banjul Organisation for the initiative and also hopes that this MOU will not only stop at BAC but taken up throughout The Gambia.

The chief executive of Dresden-Banjul Organisation Mr. Heinz Bormann said they were engaged in the building of schools and hospitals; but when they saw children going to school passing through the dumpsite which was very uncomfortable they started cleaning some places like Wellingara and other places to help the children have a very clean environment to go to school.

Modou Njie board member of the organisation said this initiative is to complement government's efforts because government cannot do it all. He said the pilot project is a five year project.

.In conclusion he said the waste compose will give good manure to the women to enhance their development.

Lamin Samateh representative of NEA, Deputy Governor Musa Suso and Director of Governance Pa Kajali Darboe all thanked Dresden-Banjul Organisation for their initiative; adding the partnership would be beneficial to both the council and Dresden-Banjul Organisation and will go a long way in ensuring a clean and healthy environment.