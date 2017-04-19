President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has called for collaboration between the government and WFP that will road map a homegrown school feeding program that focuses on the preparation of nutritious meal to enhance the growth and development children currently in school.

Mrs. Sirleaf made the call when she received in audience the Regional Director of the World Food Programme (WFP) for West and Central African, Mr. AbdouDieng at her Foreign Ministry Office in Monrovia.

An Executive Mansion release said,the President also used the occasion to prevail on the WFP delegation to put together the technical details that ensure the development of a program and an implementation plan that will be followed by rallying support for the roll out of the program.

She assured the delegation that her commitment to assist in the mobilization funding will be informed by how soon a working document or program is finalized. He however stressed the need for collaboration towards the realization tangible outcomes.

Speaking earlier, the WFP Regional Director thanked President Sirleaf for the opportunity and appealed for her support and advocacy to resuscitate the school feeding program. The School Feeding Program in Liberia targets some 300,000 Liberian school children across the country.