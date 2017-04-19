Liberia: Cllr. Tubman Wants Number of Political Parties Reduced

Liberian lawyer and a statesman Cllr. Winston Tubman says unity is the bedrock towards national unity and at such Liberians must see him as a unifier as 2017 elections approach.

Cllr. Tubman made the statement in an interview with journalists on Tuesday at his Broad Street office in Monrovia. Cllr. Tubman, who is expected to run on the ticket of the Grand True Whig Party after its convention, said he is running on the party as a man with vast experience and not as successor of the late President William V.S. Tubman as being preconceived by some Liberians.

He said as an elderly man and one who has experience about the both old and past as well based on his track records with that of the international community, he is optimistic that the electorates will make a sound judgment as to who they want as their president.

"Liberia is not the issue of Congo and indigenous, but is the issue of unification for which he believes is the best of every Liberian," he said. When questioned as to how does he look at Liberia the role to 2017, he said he observed that Liberia has been filled with a lot of problems, but with the help of the international community, especially UNMIL since twelve years plus it has been helping Liberia to keep the peace and now Liberia is going to transit to a new administration.

"It is so important that we do it right and it is in this direction that I want the number of political parties to be narrowed." According to him, he believes that Liberians can work with such person of his understanding and vast experience when he is elected and as such, these must be achieved come this 2017 election. Cllr. Tubman also observed that the True Whig Party could be the right party because they presided for many years.

The lawyer now politician who ran on the tickets of both the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) and the National Democratic Party of Liberia (NDPL) during previous elections said that the younger ones do not know about these good things that have been done by past governments, but there is a need to educate them about the past.

He cautioned Liberians to work collectively alone with him to help build a vibrant society. Cllr. Tubman also dispelled the notion that cross-carpeting to the True Whig Party is not the coming back of the Congo people as this is a wrong notion.

"I ran on both the NDPL and CDC tickets which are the most indigenous parties of Liberia; this is a manifestation that I am a unifier and will I unify the Liberian people."

"I believe the I am someone who has great experience, contacts, working abroad, working at home and can bring together more people in a united way with the young and older ones. I think the True Whig Party is the base from which this can be done because it has the stature to do so," Cllr Winston Tubman stressed.

He used the occasion to call on Liberians to work collectively to build a vibrant society.