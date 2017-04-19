Nigeria: Timeline of Recent Cash Discoveries in Nigeria

Photo: Premium Times

(file photo).

In the year 2017 monies have been discovered at different locations in Nigeria. Here is a Timeline of recent cash discoveries in Nigeria

· 3rd Feb 2017

$9.8 million: Allegedly belonging to Andrew Yakubu, A former NNPC boss

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered 9.8 million US Dollars and another 74 thousand Pound Sterling in a building in Kaduna belonging to a former Group Managing Director of The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu.

· 14 March 2017

N49 Million Naira : Abandoned at Kaduna International airport

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna zonal office, yesterday intercepted N49million cash in five large black 150kg sacks following a tip off.

· 7th April 2017

N448 million Naira discovered at Bureau de Change shop, Victoria island in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Lagos zone, uncovered yet another large sum of suspected laundered money to the tune of N448,850,000 (Four hundred and forty eight million, eight hundred and fifty thousand naira) only in a shop at LEGICO Shopping Plaza, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

· 10 April 2017

€ 547,730 £21,090 N5,648,500 i.e about N250 million discovered at a bureau de change shop in Balogun market in Lagos.

A whistleblower yesterday led operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to intercept huge sums of money in various currencies at the popular Balogun Market in Lagos. The monies include €547,730 and £21,090 as well as N5,648,500.

· 11 April 2017

N4 billion allegedly belonging to a former Niger Dep Gov candidate

The Spokesman for EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said "investigation as to the owner of the funds revealed that the money belongs to a former deputy governorship candidate in Niger State.

The suspect uses the names of two companies."

"Each of the company has N2 billion fixed in its deposit.

"The suspected owner of the account and the account officer are currently on the run," Uwujaren said.

· 12 April 2017

$ 43.4m, N23 million and £27,000 discovered at a luxury apartment in Ikoyi area of Lagos state

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) found over N15 billion in a house in Ikoyi, Lagos State. The money was allegedly found in the home of an Abuja-based politician on Gerard Road, Ikoyi