OLYMPIAN Cuthbert Nyasango gave a good account of himself on Monday when he came 14th at the tough Boston marathon in the United States.

The top Zimbabwean runner came home in a time of 2 hours 17 minutes 40 seconds, slightly surpassing his time from the Olympic Games last year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he ran 2 hours 18 minutes 58 seconds to finish on position 58. Nyasango was the only Zimbabwean athlete competing in the race and proved he is not yet done as he came out among the top 15 finishers.

The 34-year-old whose personal best for marathon stands at 2 hours 9 minutes 52seconds is one of the few elite athletes in the country and has competed at the Olympics twice. Nyasango first represented the country at the Olympic Games in 2012, in London where he finished seventh, writing his own piece of history by becoming the first Zimbabwean road runner to finish inside the top 10 in the history of Olympics.

He has been to the World Championships as well. With the top 15 at the marathon getting some prize money, Nyasango walked away US$1 700 richer.

The race was won by Kenya's Geoffrey Kirui in a time of 2 hours 9 minutes 37 seconds. United States' Galen Rupp followed in 2 hours 9 minutes 58 seconds to and Suguru Osako of Japan was third in 2 hours 10 minutes 28 seconds.

Another Kenyan athlete Edna Kiplagat was the first to cross the finish line in 2 hours 21 minutes 52 seconds to claim the women's title. Trailing in second place was Bahrain's Rose Chelimo in a time off 2 hours 22 minutes 51 seconds and Jordan Hasay of United States clocked 2 hours 23minutes to settle for third.