Nigeria: Players Intensify Preps for ITF/CAT Junior Championship

With less than a week to the commencement of the ITF/CAT 12&Under West and Central African Championship in Lagos, some Nigerian players are putting finishing touches to their preparation for the event which will feature about 12 countries.

The Ademiluyi Junior Tennis Tournament, one of the programmes designed to aid in the build up for the host nation, served off Monday at the Lagos Country Club with attention on the duo of Serena Teluwo and Reya Holmes.

Both players will be representing Nigeria for the first time and will be under the spotlight at the tournament which is expected to feature over 50 players.

"We want the players to put up a great performance because we saw the chance to play for the country a huge privilege. We have had series of junior tournaments in the past few years and the invitation to play for Nigeria somehow justifies our efforts at grooming future stars for in the sport," Segun Aluko, LCC Tennis Captain, who also doubles as the coordinator of the tournament said.

National junior coach, Mohammed Ubale was also impressed with the preparation of the invited players stating he is looking forward to Nigeria retaining the leading role in junior tennis in the West and Central Africa region.

Daniel Adeleye, David Ekpeyong, Oiza Yakubu and Iye Onoja are the other members of the team.