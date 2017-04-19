Tanzania: With Shift to Dodoma, Now Come the Human Numbers

Photo: Daily News

A round-about in Dodoma , the new capital city of Dodoma.

Dodoma — The government is in the process of installing the latest version of the Human Capital Management Information System (HCMIS) known as Lawson Version 11 which will address challenges that cropped up from Lawson version 9.

The Minister of State in the President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance, Ms Angellah Kairuki said feasibility study for moving to Lawson version 11 is currently underway and the whole process will be completed this fiscal year. She noted that the government has set aside 486m/- that will see the installation of the new version to be implemented by the E-Government Agency. Apparently, the older Lawson Version 9 had challenges that enabled dishonest officials to tamper with it and stop loan repayments, Ms Kairuki explained.

"These challenges were brought to light during regular evaluations that have been conducted by the government ... so far 65 officials from 32 job authorities have been taken to task for misusing the system," she said.

The minister was responding to a basic question from Abdallah Dadi Chikota (Nanyamba -CCM) who wanted to know when the government would improve the Lawson version 9 to curb challenges of irregular deductions before employees complete paying the loans back. In his supplementary question, Mr Chikota wanted to know when the government would install the new system, and if it would be able to 'communicate' with other systems in place.

"Another challenge of the Lawson system is that it is a 'stand-alone' system... so can the minister assure us that the new version will communicate with other systems?" Mr Chikota queried.

In response, the minister said the e-government agency had been following the matter closely, not only on the issue of the system communicating with each other but also to assure us of reliability of this new system, noting that Lawson Version 11 would facilitate linkages to other systems such as NIDA and RITA.