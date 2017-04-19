Tanzania: Judiciary Promised New Buildings, Facelifts of the Old

Dodoma — The Judiciary is set to build a regional court and two primary court buildings in Njombe region between 2016/17 and 2019/20. The Minister of State in the President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance, Ms Angellah Kairuki said government's plan includes putting up new structures, not just to rehabilitate existing ones which may well be located in road reserve areas.

Ms Kairuki was responding to a basic question from Mr Edward Mwalongo (Njombe Urban - CCM) who sought to know if the government was ready to rehabilitate primary courts in Mahenye and Gominyi to bring judicial services close to the public. Legislator Mwalongo noted that presently Njombe constituency has only one primary court located in Njombe Township.

Responding, minister Kairuki said the main challenge facing the judicial is lack of and dilapidated Court infrastructure countrywide.

"There are many parts of the country that lack the important infrastructure and those part that have them, most of them are rundown buildings. It is true that Igominyi and Mahenye have dilapidated primary court infrastructures such that they are not in use," she explained.

She added: "The plan is to build new infrastructure but not to rehabilitate because these rundown infrastructures are in road reserve areas.

Construction of the primary courts is among priority project in Njombe District." in 2016/17 the priority according to the minister is in building a regional court and in 2017/18 to build a primary court building in Mahenye/ Uwemba and in 2019/20 construction of a primary court building in Igominyi.

The minister added that construction of the court buildings will also take into account availability of funds.

"The judiciary has also found space at the Uwemba village offices where primary court services will be issued as we continue with construction plans," Ms Kairuki added.