Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Marks Jovial Easter

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) has celebrated Easter holiday strongly after closing last week trading on higher note.

The bourse both indices - DSE all Share index (DSEI) and Tanzania Share Index (TSI) - closed on green gaining 39 points and 0.39 points respectively. The DSEI and TSI closed the week ahead of Easter Friday at 2,336.04 points and 3,573.0 points respectively pushed up by share gains of DSE, Uchumi Supermarket (USL), EABL, Acacia Mine and Jubilee Holding Limited (JHL).

The Acacia led the pack after its share gained by 7.0 per cent to 13,210/-, USL 6.7 per cent to 60/-, followed by DSE up 3.33 per cent to 1,240/- and JHL 2.8 per cent to 11,030/-. The share price appreciation shot up the bourse market capitalisation to 20.3tri/- for the week ending before Easter holiday from 20tri/- of previous week.

On the other hand market turnover nosedived to 1.7bn/- from 13.9bn/- following dropping of amount of shares exchanging hands to 465,000 shares from 1.7million shares. TBL counter moved 92.3 per cent of total share traded during the week followed by CRDB 2.86 per cent and NMB 2.1 per cent other counters were almost inactive.