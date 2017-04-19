19 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Marks Jovial Easter

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) has celebrated Easter holiday strongly after closing last week trading on higher note.

The bourse both indices - DSE all Share index (DSEI) and Tanzania Share Index (TSI) - closed on green gaining 39 points and 0.39 points respectively. The DSEI and TSI closed the week ahead of Easter Friday at 2,336.04 points and 3,573.0 points respectively pushed up by share gains of DSE, Uchumi Supermarket (USL), EABL, Acacia Mine and Jubilee Holding Limited (JHL).

The Acacia led the pack after its share gained by 7.0 per cent to 13,210/-, USL 6.7 per cent to 60/-, followed by DSE up 3.33 per cent to 1,240/- and JHL 2.8 per cent to 11,030/-. The share price appreciation shot up the bourse market capitalisation to 20.3tri/- for the week ending before Easter holiday from 20tri/- of previous week.

On the other hand market turnover nosedived to 1.7bn/- from 13.9bn/- following dropping of amount of shares exchanging hands to 465,000 shares from 1.7million shares. TBL counter moved 92.3 per cent of total share traded during the week followed by CRDB 2.86 per cent and NMB 2.1 per cent other counters were almost inactive.

Tanzania

Govt to Study Drying of Rivers and Lakes

Experts will soon be deployed to conduct an in-depth evaluation to determine the main reason for the drying up of most… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.