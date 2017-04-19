Somalia: IED Explosion Targets Govt Convoy Near Mogadishu

A powerful roadside explosion targeted a military escorting convoy of govt officials in the outskirts of Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday morning.

Reports said a remote-controlled land mine blast ripped through vehicles carrying top Somali officials in Garas-balay area as they were heading to the IDP cams outside Mogadishu.

It was not unclear the main target of the IED blast, and no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that foreign nationals were travelling in the convoy.

More Updates to follow soon