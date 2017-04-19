19 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: West Darfur Displaced Accuse UNAMID of 'Nepotism'

El Geneina — The displaced residents of the West Darfur camps have accused the AU/UN peacekeeping mission in Darfur (Unamid) of nepotism and favouritism when appointing workers such as cleaners and guards, meant to be sourced from the local population.

Several of the displaced told Radio Dabanga that on Tuesday, they went to the Unamid office in El Geneina to check the names on the shortlist. They said that only about 60 out of the 1,000 names on the list are of local people. The other names are of people from outside the state.

They said that the Unamid staff include the names of their relatives and friends in the shortlists instead of the displaced.

They say that this is not the first time this has happened. "The mission has been recruiting for most of the jobs from outside the state since it started its work.

They said they have asked the mission to set a date for them to discuss the matter.

