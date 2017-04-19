19 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Critical Water Shortage in Port Sudan, North Darfur Camp

Tagged:

Related Topics

Port Sudan / Nyala — Reservoirs that provide drinking water to Port Sudan are so depleted that they hold less than can supply the city's needs for a month. The displaced of Nyala are suffering thirst from a lack of serviceable wells and pumps.

The Water Corporation attributes the crisis to the cleaning of the reservoirs of sludge.

Post Sudan resident Mohammed Karrar told Radio Dabanga that the reason for the crisis is a drop in the water level at the Arbaat Reservoir which feeds the city with water.

"The water that remains in the reservoir cannot satisfy the city for a month."

Nyala

The displaced people of camp Otash in Nyala, South Darfur, have complained of a severe drinking water crisis due to a lack of fuel, and the breakdown of a number of pumps and water wells.

One of the Sheikhs told Radio Dabanga that WEST water organisation in the camp told them that the cause of the crisis is a lack of fuel to run the pumps, depletion of water levels in a number of wells, and non-operation of wells at 4 Sanatir.

He said the organisation has asked the displaced to contribute financially to resolving the problem.

Sudan

West Darfur Displaced Accuse UNAMID of 'Nepotism'

The displaced residents of the West Darfur camps have accused the AU/UN peacekeeping mission in Darfur (Unamid) of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.