Sudan: Hospital Staff Strike Over Non-Payment in Sudan's El Gezira

Wad Madani — Workers at Wad Madani Teaching Hospital in the capital of El Gezira state embarked on an open-ended strike on Monday against the non-payment of their incentives for February and March.

The strike has brought operations at the hospital to a halt, as it included workers of all professions with the expectation of the medium medical cadres.

A source at the hospital told Radio Dabanga said that considering the tasks they must perform, the workers' demands are not unreasonable; including the creating of a conducive work environment. He urged the authorities to pay the workers so that they can get back to their work.

The companions of patients have appealed to the state governor and the Minister of Health in the state to intervene and resolve the problem.