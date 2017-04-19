Sudan: Sorghum Price Slumps in Sudan's El Gedaref

El Gedaref — An excess of supply has been blamed for a slump in Sorghum prices on the market in El Gedaref, where the price of an Ardeb has decreased from SDG 460 ($70) to SDG 430 ($65), while the official price remains at SDG 500 ($75).

The farmers have attributed this to what they called "flooding of the market with huge quantities of the crop by state employees and financing parties who buy at lower prices via a workers' food programme for a number of states".

They also blame the drop in sorghum prices after the exit of the strategic stock from the market for three weeks.

The residents of Bindisi locality in Central Darfur have complained of the skyrocketing of prices of food and consumer goods.

The residents of Shendi in the River Nile state have complained of the continuation of the fuel crisis for the second day in a row.

They pointed out that the pumps are overcrowded with vehicles and rickshaws all day long. They have appealed to the competent authorities in the state to intervene to put an end to the problem.